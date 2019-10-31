AC Immune (ACIU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

10/15/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

10/4/2019 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2019 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The firm has a market cap of $389.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AC Immune by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

