Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%. On average, analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Several analysts have commented on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

