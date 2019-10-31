Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Shares Down 2.5%

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI)’s share price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.92), approximately 65,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 133,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and a P/E ratio of -21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.25%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

