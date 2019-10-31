AbbVie (ABBV) to Release Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

