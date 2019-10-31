ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. ABB makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 663,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,408. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

