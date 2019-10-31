AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

