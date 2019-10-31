A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35.

Shares of AOS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 57,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

