A. O. Smith Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE AOS opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,838 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 414.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

