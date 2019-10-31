9,500 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,788,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,755 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 33,427,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,499,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

