8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 5,335,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,409. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $59,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

