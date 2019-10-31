8,400 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 64.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 84.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.22. 811,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

