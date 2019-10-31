74,700 Shares in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTS International by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its stake in FTS International by 56.7% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.69. FTS International Inc has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen lowered shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

