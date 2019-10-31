69,500 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $54,333,000. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,677,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $27,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $123.72 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.