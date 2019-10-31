550 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.