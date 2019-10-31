$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the lowest is $4.41 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $19.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $160,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock valued at $22,395,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after buying an additional 988,993 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,983,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,436,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

