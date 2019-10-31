382,155 Shares in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 382,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.54% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,648 shares of company stock worth $14,516,636 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 6,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.42. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.