3,800 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 254,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,722. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

