37,013 Shares in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Chimerix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $81.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 729.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

