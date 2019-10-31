3,079 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

PM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 329,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.