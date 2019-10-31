$265.23 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $265.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $247.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 7,295 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $416,252.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 225,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,850,311.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $991,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.82. 443,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,500. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

