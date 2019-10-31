232,000 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

BEN stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.