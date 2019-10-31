2,000 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $39,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $55,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

UA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

