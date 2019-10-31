1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.49

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 202,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

