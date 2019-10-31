1,983 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.24.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $96.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.