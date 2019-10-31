1,855 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

BOND traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $108.60. 142,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

