$175.08 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will announce $175.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Akorn reported sales of $165.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $700.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $703.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $716.64 million, with estimates ranging from $678.11 million to $752.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Akorn’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKRX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.99. 1,705,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Akorn has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $616.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

