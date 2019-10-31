1,500 Shares in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.61. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.90.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,645 shares of company stock worth $6,937,443 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

