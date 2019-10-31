10,283 Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $72.50 target price on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

