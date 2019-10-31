10,255 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6,218.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Mario Clemente purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Hardin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,165.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

