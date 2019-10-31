$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

ALLY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.63. 2,234,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $74,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

