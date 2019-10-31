$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 858,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,361. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Motco bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

