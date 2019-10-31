$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,875,493 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 787,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,773,000 after purchasing an additional 331,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

