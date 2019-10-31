0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Hits $324,198.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $324,198.00 and approximately $61,551.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.47 or 0.05883004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015173 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046267 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.