$0.88 EPS Expected for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. LegacyTexas Financial Group posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 31.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTXB. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the second quarter worth $24,940,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTXB stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

