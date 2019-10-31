$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.72. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $8,737,522.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,391.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $94.40. 1,423,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,778. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

