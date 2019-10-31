$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 122,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares during the period.

PBH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

