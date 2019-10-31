$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Chesapeake Utilities reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.65.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $97.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

