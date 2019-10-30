Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 13,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,067. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

