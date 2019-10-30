Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZURVY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Societe Generale raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.66. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

