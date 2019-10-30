Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,889 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 1,030,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 202,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, insider D Bradley Childers purchased 12,050 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,098. Archrock Inc has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

