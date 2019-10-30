Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,840 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 386,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.