Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $1,594,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,473.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,158. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 184,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,779. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

