Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 30,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 510.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 188,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 157,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,385. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

