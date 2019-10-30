Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, hitting $96.95. 2,166,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,748. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,752. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.