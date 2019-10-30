Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $249,000 Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,900,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,497,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,622,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 184,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

