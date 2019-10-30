ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,697. The company has a market capitalization of $769.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.65. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,086.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 378,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 346,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

