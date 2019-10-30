Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 494,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 98,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $770,651. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

