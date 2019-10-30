Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of ZEN opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,193. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $3,748,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,289,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,694. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.