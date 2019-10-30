ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.83

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEAL. TheStreet lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.05.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

