Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €52.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.39 ($48.13).

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €41.72 ($48.51). 622,525 shares of the company were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

